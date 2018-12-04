× ‘We’re proud of our BBQ’: Kansas City launches new ‘Barbecue Experience’ app

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has taken its love of barbecue to a new level, and it’s coming right to your pocket.

Visit KC launched the KC Barbecue Experience app this week. Anyone can use it, but city officials hope it will attract hungry tourists.

“We’re proud of our barbecue. We’re owning it, and so we’re just wanting everyone else to enjoy it as much as we do,” said Toni Alexander with Visit KC.

It turns eating barbecue into a game. You can get badges for eating at certain restaurants and having certain dishes and share photos of your barbecue-eating experiences.

The app includes a list of more than 100 barbecue restaurants in the metro, and KC Barbecue Experience also has themed trails, letting you go on your own barbecue tour.