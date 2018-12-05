× 67-year-old man dies in crash near construction site at 29th and Brooklyn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 67-year-old man has died Wednesday in a crash near 29th and Brooklyn.

Police say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday near an active construction site. The 67-year-old drove his van through a stop sign at the intersection of 29th and Brooklyn and pulled out in front of another vehicle. That vehicle hit the van on the driver’s side, according to police.

The collision sent the van into a construction machine on the side of road that was helping crews dig a trench.

The man and his 62-year-old wife were both taken to a nearby hospital. The 67-year-old later died from his injuries; the extent of the woman’s injuries is unknown at this time.

