Della Lamb short on donations for Operation Santa Claus, asking for community’s help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KC nonprofit has had to turn away hundreds of families this holiday season because donations are down.

Della Lamb Community Services said it can’t help as many metro families as usual through its Operation Santa Claus program. Each year, Della Lamb gives families new clothes, toys and holiday groceries.

In years past, they’ve helped as many as 1,700 families. This year, they can only help about 860 families based on current donations. Operation Santa Claus begins this Friday, which means the Della Lamb is running out of time.

Now, leaders at the organization are hoping the community will help out. The nonprofit is asking people to make a $50 donation, so it can help more families in need this year.

“It provides everything that’s in the room for the family — the groceries, the turkey, the new clothing for the children, the toys, the books, the everything,” said Judy Akers, the executive director of Della Lamb.

If you would like to donate something other than money, the organization is also asking for new toys that are $15 and under, new hats and gloves for both children and adults, new children’s sweatsuits, socks and underwear and frozen turkeys.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off donations at Della Lamb in KC or visit this site.