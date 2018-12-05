Homemade dry ranch seasoning mix
This Homemade Dry Ranch Seasoning Mix is easy to make and loaded with flavor. You can use it to create your own marinades, dips, salad dressings and more. Best of all its dairy free, gluten free and chemical free!
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Calories: 31kcal
Author: Intentionally Eat with Cindy Newland
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup dried parsley
- 8 tsp dried dill
- 8 tsp onion powder
- 8 tsp dried onion flakes
- 8 tsp garlic powder
- 4 tsp salt
- 2 tsp pepper I prefer white pepper
Directions:
- Combine the spices and mix until well combined. Store in an air tight container.
- If you prefer a finer consistency, process spices in a spice grinder. Store in an air tight container.
Nutrition
Serving: 1tbsp | Calories: 31kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 1.5g | Sodium: 80mg | Fiber: 1g