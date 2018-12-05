Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homemade dry ranch seasoning mix

This Homemade Dry Ranch Seasoning Mix is easy to make and loaded with flavor. You can use it to create your own marinades, dips, salad dressings and more. Best of all its dairy free, gluten free and chemical free!

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Calories: 31kcal

Author: Intentionally Eat with Cindy Newland

Ingredients:

1/2 cup dried parsley

8 tsp dried dill

8 tsp onion powder

8 tsp dried onion flakes

8 tsp garlic powder

4 tsp salt

2 tsp pepper I prefer white pepper

Directions:

Combine the spices and mix until well combined. Store in an air tight container.

If you prefer a finer consistency, process spices in a spice grinder. Store in an air tight container.

Nutrition

Serving: 1tbsp | Calories: 31kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 1.5g | Sodium: 80mg | Fiber: 1g