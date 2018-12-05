KCPD says zTrip passenger robbed, then shot driver multiple times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman who drives for zTrip was seriously injured Tuesday when robbers opened fire and shot her multiple times.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near 9th and Benton Boulevard.

First responders rushed the 53-year-old to the hospital where she underwent surgery to treat gunshot wounds to the head, neck, stomach and on of her arms.

Investigators said the suspect was a passenger in the woman's vehicle and the incident happened. Police would only say that he was wearing a hoodie. No further suspect information has been released.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.