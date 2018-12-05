Merry in the Morning recipe: Abby Eden’s creamy tomato soup

Here’s what you need and how to make it:

Step one- slice approx. 6 pounds worth of tomatoes in half

Step two- season tomatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, basil

Step three- put in oven to roast for 30-40 minutes

Step four- dump tomatoes in a pot, add broth and mix with immersion blender, boil

Step five- add in heavy cream and let cook for a little longer

