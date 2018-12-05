Metro firearms instructor explains taking legal, lethal force boils down to self-defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Twenty-four year old DeAndre Simms appeared before a judge by video Friday for the first time. Simms is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, after he told police he shot Keith Michael for allegedly trying to steal his vehicle that he had left running outside a metro gas station.

Hundreds of people asked FOX4 on Facebook about the charges. Don Pind is a firearms instructor who spent nearly two decades in law enforcement. During the last nearly 15 years, he taught more than 12,000 people about gun safety. "You cannot do that. I mean, to take another person's life for an automobile does not really make sense," said Pind.

Pind said it all comes down to self-defense. "If he had gone out and tried to stop him and he tried to run over him, then his life is in danger and he can defend his life," said Pind.

Simms will hear from the judge again when he appears in court next Friday at 10 a.m.

When FOX4 went digging, we discovered Keith Michael has served time in prison in the past for stealing a vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, among other charges.