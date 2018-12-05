Missouri gives head football coach Barry Odom a raise and contract extension

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Fresh off of another season ending with a bowl appearance and the major addition of transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant, curators at the University of Missouri unanimously approved a raise and extension for football coach Barry Odom.

The athletic department announced the decision Wednesday, Odom will get a $600,000 raise which nets him just more than $3 million per season. He’s extended through the 2024 season. He’ll also get an enhanced incentive package of more than $1.8 million for players’ academic and athletic performance.

“Barry Odom has done an outstanding job of leading the Mizzou Football program the last three seasons and I’m grateful that we are able to reward that success today,” Athletic Director Jim Sterk stated in a news release.

“He is building a championship culture within his program that fosters academic achievement, athletic success and accountability, and I am proud of what he has been able to accomplish during his first three seasons. With this year’s success and the South End Zone facility coming on-line next year, I believe Mizzou Football enjoys great momentum heading into the 2019 season and I look forward to working with Coach Odom to build upon that.”

Odom has a 19-18 record in three seasons at Missouri. The Tigers finished 8-4 in the regular season and will play Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl on December 31.