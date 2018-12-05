Police investigating after zTrip driver shot multiple times by passenger trying to rob her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating after a zTrip driver was shot by one of her passengers.

According to police, a 53-year-old woman was driving a zTrip rideshare around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a passenger tried to rob her. They say he shot her several times in her head, stomach, neck and arm. The driver needed surgery, but police said her injuries are not life-threatening.

"We are deeply concerned about the senseless violence in Kansas City and are working hard to make a difference," Bill George with the Kansas City Transportation Group, a zTrip partner, told FOX4 through email.

When asked about safety measures to protect drivers, George declined to provide details for drivers' safety.

"We aren’t at liberty to publicly discuss the various safety measures and training procedures that are deployed. We don’t want to publicize any of these techniques. Doing so would minimize their effectiveness," he said.

FOX4 talked to a neighbor who lives across the street from where the shooting happened.

"There was a van parked right there in front of the apartments, and there was a lady in agony, in so much pain," said Martin, who asked FOX4 not to share his last name. "There were like six people helping her get outside of her vehicle. It was just pretty tragic."

Sources close to the investigation said the driver tried to defend herself during the attempted robbery. But she was shot several times while trying to do her job.

"It just shows to me that you can't have too much trust or faith in people no matter what," Martin said, "if they're working or trying to help them out or something like that."

Martin used to be an Uber driver and can't imagine going through what the shooting victim had to endure.

"Kind of scary to think about it now," Martin said. "I never invested in a GoPro or anything like that. I'm kind of lucky that never happened to me."

As one former driver counts his blessings, his thoughts are with the injured driver as she recovers from surgery.

"It's just tragic," Martin said.

If you know anything about the shooting, police ask that you call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.