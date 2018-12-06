× 2018-46 . KC FORUM . Volunteerism, Firefighters and Safety

2018-46 . In this week’s KC Forum we learn how people can volunteer to help others during the Christmas Season. Firefighters risk their lives every time on a call and now they’re helping people on their off-time. The weather is cold and time to check out the fireplace to make sure it is ready when you are ready to use it.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders