Chiefs unveil cleats players will wear Sunday for special “My Cause, My Cleats” game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Thursday the Kansas City Chiefs unveiled the cleats each player will wear Sunday, Dec. 9 as part of the team's participation in "My Cleats, My Cause," a program to let the men of the NFL showcase some of the causes close to their hearts.

This year, Lawrence artist John Sebelius painted a dozen pairs of the cleats. Sebelius met with Chiefs players during training camp to come up with plans, including Dustin Colquitt and Patrick Mahomes.

"Patrick Mahomes was totally okay with glitter so that's why his are a little bit more bedazzled," John Sebelius said.

It takes him almost a week for one pair from the first layer of paint to the heat gun.

Ten dollars from every ticket sold using the My Cause My Cleats link will go to the charity you select.

See the finished products below: