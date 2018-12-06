Eric Berry Foundation helps stock Children’s Mercy Hospital’s Snowflake Shoppe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Chiefs safety Eric Berry is helping to make sure kids at Children's Mercy Hospital have a good Christmas.

His foundation hosted "Stock the Shoppe" Thursday night at Nick and Jakes in Parkville.

There was an auction and raffle for signed Chiefs memorabilia, and people also dropped off toys for Children’s Mercy Hospital’s “Snowflake Shoppe.” The shoppe will open soon inside the hospital for parents to pick out gifts free of charge for their children at the hospital.

"A parent may be sitting bedside with their kiddo most of the holiday season and not have that time to leave the hospital and go shop, deal with the crowds, and so we are able to provide almost all the items they could need," Eric Berry Foundation Program Director Emily McNeill said.

Berry didn't attend Thursday night’s event, preparing to make what could possibly be his season debut this Sunday after being injured last season.

Other Stock the Shoppe events are planned for Dec. 11 at Broadway Bistro from 5-8 p.m. and Dec. 14 at Leinenkugel's KC from 6-9 p.m.