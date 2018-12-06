Justin Timberlake reschedules KC concert for March

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Justin Timberlake won’t be coming to Kansas City on Monday night. The popstar announced Wednesday night he is postponing his Sprint Center concert until March 21 due to bruised vocal cords.

Sprint Center confirmed that all tickets for the December show will be honored in March. Fans who cannot attend the March concert should go to their point of purchase for refunds.

Over the past few weeks, Timberlake has postponed several concerts for his The Man Of The Woods tour. On Wednesday, he postponed his eight remaining shows of 2018, and that includes Kansas City. Concerts scheduled for Omaha and St. Louis have also been postponed.

In an Instagram post, Timberlake wrote that his vocal cords are healing but his doctors have encouraged him to rest his voice until the new year.

“I want to be back on stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding,” he wrote.