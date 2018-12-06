KC zTrip driver was shot more than 20 times by passenger, goddaugther says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For several agonizing nights, a fuming Lori Nightingale has been worried sick about her godmother, a 53-year-old zTrip driver shot by her own passengers.

”She’s my everything. She’s my world. That woman has been my like a mother to me, a longtime friend for 15 years and my roommate. She’s so sweet, king big old teddy bear, and what they did to her is so senseless,” she said of Teresa Meitl.

Nightingale said around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday her godmother, a zTrip driver, drove two male passengers to 10th and Benton. When they got out, the unthinkable happened.

”They opened her passenger side door and told her that they were robbing her, and she swung and hit one of them, cussed them out. And when she screamed, they shot her," Nightingale said.

At least one of the men shot Meitl multiple times. Despite bleeding profusely and in pain, the brave zTtrip driver called for help.

”She’s the one who called 911 from her phone and pushed the emergency button on her tablet," Nightingale said.

Paramedics rushed the 53-year-old to a hospital.

”The doctors said they found 25 actual bullets in her right side, so to me that makes me think they fired 25 times. They were whole bullets not fragments. I know it’s Christmas, and I know people are out stealing and robbing people. But did you really have to do what you did that many times? She doesn’t make a lot of money, and she could have been killed,” Nightingale said.

Meitl’s only been a zTrip driver for a few months.

"I’m sure this is the straw for her," her goddaughter said. "She’s not going back to driving there. Right now, she can’t talk. She has a ventilator. She’s a little coherent. She knows we’re there, but I don’t think she understands what happened to her."

Nightingale said, without a doubt, her godmother’s guardian angel covered her that fateful night.

”I would say Ms. Teresa is a Christmas miracle," she said. "I really would because there’s no way she should have lived -- even the nurse said that. Twenty-five bullets at close range? You tell me how many people can survive that."

Meitl has already gone through two surgeries and will have a third on Friday. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for her medical bills.

