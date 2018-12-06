KCPD looking for suspects who chased truck through KC then fired multiple shots that injured two people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police told FOX4 that the person who shot at a truck and injured two people early Thursday morning is still on the run.

It all began around 1:30 a.m. near 86th and Roberts when the suspects started chasing a truck the victims were in. That chase continued to Wallace Avenue then to Winner Road. It eventually went down Donnelley. Then ended at 9th and Blue Ridge Boulevard when the truck the victims were in crashed into a house.

Witnesses told police the shooter continued to fire shots at the truck even after it crashed.

One victim is in critical condition. The second is stable.

The shooter and others involved were last seen running into a nearby wooded area. Kansas City police were still searching for them as of 6 a.m.

No suspect description has been released.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.