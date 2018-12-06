Missouri lawmaker proposing right-to-work law again despite decisive August vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just a few months after Missouri voters soundly rejected a proposed ‘right to work’ law at the ballot box, there's yet another attempt to bring it back.

Incoming State Sen. Eric Burlison, a Republican from the Springfield area, is proposing Senate Bill Number 63 in the upcoming legislative session next month. The bill aims to restore what voters defeated by a decisive margin (67 percent to 33 percent) in last August’s election.

"This issue is beyond a democratic vote," Burlison said. "There are certain issues that we would never want to put to the vote of the people, such as your rights, your freedoms."

Burlison argues the wording for Proposition A was confusing for voters and that financial support from labor unions skewed the result’s of August’s statewide vote.

Burlison admits he’s not sure if there will be much support for his proposal, even among his Republican colleagues, in the upcoming session.

But he's undaunted and makes no apologies for another attempt to pass a right-to-work proposal through the legislature, even after Missouri voters sent a clear message last summer.

“It’s not about what’s popular. It’s about what’s right,” Burlison said. “And it’s not morally OK to let people lose their liberties simply because of a majority vote.”

Kansas City union member Richard Franklin, who worked fervently to defeat Prop A, is certain this latest attempt to pass right to work will also fail.

“It could come back, but I think we’re going to defeat it every time it comes because nobody wants it,” Franklin said.