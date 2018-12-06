× Police identify driver killed in fatal crash near 29th and Brooklyn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Police have identified a man who was killed in a crash near 29th and Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Hosea Ramsey III, 67, was driving his Ford Windstar in the area when he ran through a stop sign and his van was struck by a Chevy Tahoe. He was taken to the hospital, but later died of his injuries. His wife also suffered critical injuries.

The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.

There was road construction in the area and a flagger was directing traffic at the intersection during the crash. After being hit by the Tahoe, the Ramsey vehicle was pushed into a piece of construction equipment that was sitting on the side of the road.