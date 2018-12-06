Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simple, delicious caramel jazz apple monkey bread cups

Ingredients:

16 flaky biscuits

¾ cup sugar

1 T ground cinnamon

1 ½ cups small diced JAZZ™ apples

4 T butter

8 oz caramel

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut up biscuits into bite sized chunks. Stir together sugar and cinnamon and toss with the biscuit pieces and diced apples.

Line a muffin pan with parchment liners and spoon biscuit and apple mixture into each, filling to the top.

In a small sauce pot, melt the butter and whisk in the caramel until warm throughout.

Spoon the caramel mixture over each of the biscuit cups. Reserve a small amount to spoon over the tops after they bake.

Bake for 20 minutes and allow to cool slightly.

Can take on the go and rewarm in the microwave if desired!

