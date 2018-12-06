The man who has had a major impact on KC parks and attractions will retire after 44 years of service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You may not recognize him, but it's impossible to avoid the incredible impact Mark McHenry has had on Kansas City.

After 44 years of serving the community, the director of Kansas City Missouri Parks and Recreation will retire this month.

McHenry joined FOX4's Mark Alford Wednesday to chat about his legacy and the 34 parks, six new community centers, the Bay Water Park, Go Ape Tree Tops Adventure, and Shoal Creek Golf Course he helped make happen.

In addition to all this, McHenry helped double the size of the zoo, revitalize Starlight Theatre and create the World War One Museum and Memorial.