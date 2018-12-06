Two Shawnee Mission schools on lockdown after chase from Kansas City ends in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police says it’s captured one of two suspects from a police chase that started in Kansas City, the subsequent search caused lock downs at two Shawnee Mission School Districts schools.

Indian Woods Middle School and John Diemer Elementary School are locked down while police look for the other suspect.

There’s currently a limited description of the suspects, police only say both are men, it’s unknown why officers started chasing them in the first place. FOX4 is getting more information, refresh this page for updates.