Chiefs sign former first-round WR Benjamin as Watkins nurses foot injury

December 7, 2018

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Kelvin Benjamin #13 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots during the quarter of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The touchdown was reversed after an official review. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to a one-year contract, taking a low-risk gamble that they can become the team that finally allows the 2014 first-round draft pick to live up to expectations.

The Chiefs announced the deal Friday, one day after Benjamin was invited for a visit. They released defensive end Jarvis Jenkins to create space for him on the roster.

The 27-year-old Benjamin was waived by Buffalo earlier this week, ending a disappointing 13 months with the Bills. He had just 23 catches for 354 yards and one touchdown while getting knocked for having one of the highest drop rates in the NFL this season.

Benjamin, who began his career in Carolina, gives the Chiefs some depth for the stretch run. Sammy Watkins has been bothered by a foot injury and his status going forward remains uncertain.