Garbage truck explodes in Kansas City, Kansas

Posted 1:16 pm, December 7, 2018, by

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas fire and police are at the scene of a garbage truck explosion on Friday afternoon. Police Chief Terry Ziegler says this happened at Fairfax and Quindaro.

There are no reported injuries, FOX4 is headed to the scene to get more details.