Garbage truck explodes in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas fire and police are at the scene of a garbage truck explosion on Friday afternoon. Police Chief Terry Ziegler says this happened at Fairfax and Quindaro.

A Defenbaugh Trash Truck exploded at the Phillips 66 Gas station at Faifax & Quindaro. Apparently the truck was propane operated, and had just filled up with propane. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/XfpVYZTWRD — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) December 7, 2018

There are no reported injuries, FOX4 is headed to the scene to get more details.