× Johnson County man charged after allegedly punching puppy, causing it to lose eye

MERRIAM, Kan. — A Johnson County man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly punching a puppy so hard it had to have an eye removed.

Kunkeo Meunxayakham faces one count of felony cruelty to animals after he allegedly punched his six-month-old shepherd puppy after it pooped in its kennel.

Officers were called to the Great Plains SPCA on Nov. 28 to investigate a report of animal abuse. When they arrived they spoke with a neighbor of Meunxayakham’s who said that his wife had told her that he punched their puppy named Tofu, causing the dog to bleed from its eyes.

According to court documents, Meunxayakham’s wife said that Tofu had had an accident in his kennel and Meunxayaham punched the dog out of frustration.

When she was contacted by officers, the wife said that she didn’t initially report Meunxayakham because she didn’t want to get him in trouble. She said Meunxayakham was verbally abusive and erratic, but not physically violent towards her. She said that he belittles and shames people because of how he was raised.

Meunxayakham admitted to officers that he punched the dog, but claims he did so after the dog bit him. He said he suffers from PTSD because he was attacked by a dog in the past.

Tofu was examined and a veterinarian determined that he would have to have his right eye removed because of the damage.

Meunxayakham was released from the Johnson County jail on $2,500 bond. His next court appearance is Jan. 4, 2019.