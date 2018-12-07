× Kansas star running back Pooka Williams arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Anthony “Pooka” Williams is in jail on Friday, KUPD arrested the Kansas Jayhawks star running back on Thursday for suspicion of domestic battery.

He’s currently being held in the Douglas County jail without bond, FOX4 is working to gather more information about what happened.

Kansas Head Coach Les Miles provided this statement:

“We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams, and we are taking these allegations very seriously. We have suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation.”

Williams earned Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team. He ran for 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 289 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will provide updates as more details are confirmed.