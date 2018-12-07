Man sentenced to life plus 165 years in prison for murder of 3-year-old killed in his sleep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man convicted of killing a 3-year-old Kansas City boy was sentenced Friday to life in prison plus 165 years by a Jackson County judge.

Dominique Marchbanks was found guilty of killing Amorian Hale in October.

When handing down the sentence, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Harrell said he told the defendant, “I hope you will think about your actions and grieve Amorian Hale, who will never grow old.”

Three-year-old Amorian was shot to death as he slept in his home in the 6700 block of Walrond in May 2015. According to prosecutors, the shooting was apparent retaliation for a fatal shooting that left Marchbanks’ brother dead months earlier.

Silif Wilikins and Sir’Terry Stevenson were also charged in the case. Their cases are pending.

When he was first arrested, Marchbanks denied involvement when questioned about the shooting, then said, “I don’t give a ****” when he was told that a 3-year-old was killed.

In a statement, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said the sentence will send a message that violence won’t be tolerated.

“Amorian was a wholly innocent 3-year-old. His life was callously taken from his family and this community. His contribution will never be realized because of this man’s cowardly act of spraying Amorian’s home with gunfire, fatally striking Amorian as he slept in his bed,” she said. “We are grateful that Judge Harrell issued a sentence that acknowledges what was lost – not just a life, but a lifetime of potential, hope, and the kind of unconditional love that can only be given through a child’s eyes. Though 165 consecutive years, plus a life sentence will not restore our community, this sentence serves as a statement that violence in our community will not be tolerated.”