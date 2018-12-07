Mayor’s Christmas Tree at Crown Center named one of nation’s best

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Every year, the mayor of Kansas City lights up a Christmas tree at Crown Center.

People from the metro always flock to see the lighting, but the secret is out! The Mayor's Christmas Tree, often one of the tallest in the country, has been named one of the best in the nation.

In USA Today's Travel-Worthy Christmas Trees Across the USA list, Kansas City's tree made the list of 10. And in Country Living's The Most Iconic Christmas Tree in Every State list, KC's tree represents Missouri.

Check out the video above to learn why so many people think it's great.