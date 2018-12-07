McCaskill spent $40 million on failed Senate bid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Campaign finance reports show Missouri’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill spent roughly $40 million on her unsuccessful bid to keep her seat.

McCaskill’s campaign on Thursday reported spending about $5.6 million in the final weeks before and after the November election.

McCaskill was unable to fend off Republican challenger Attorney General Josh Hawley despite her significant financial advantage.

Hawley spent about $11 million on his campaign. But he managed to defeat McCaskill by nearly 6 percentage points in the increasingly Republican state.

Hawley will take office in January.