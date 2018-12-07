× One man killed in Raymore stabbing; suspect taken into custody in Belton

RAYMORE, Mo. — A man was killed Friday night in a stabbing in Raymore, officials say.

Police were dispatched to a disturbance call just after 4:30 p.m. on North Jerry Avenue where they found the man dead. Police have not yet released his name.

Cass County Sheriff’s Capt. Kevin Tieman said the suspect fled from the scene. Deputies located and arrested the suspect around 6:30 p.m. at a Belton home without incident, Tieman said.

Details about what led up to the deadly stabbing have not been released yet. FOX4 will update this story as more details are confirmed.