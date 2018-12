× One man killed in Raymore stabbing; suspect taken into custody in Belton

RAYMORE, Mo. — A man was killed Friday night in a stabbing in Raymore, officials say.

Police were dispatched to a disturbance call just after 4:30 p.m. on North Jerry Avenue where they found the man dead. Police have not yet released his name.

Cass County Sheriff’s Capt. Kevin Tieman said the suspect fled from the scene.┬áDeputies located and arrested the suspect around 6:30 p.m. at a Belton home without incident, Tieman said.

Details about what led up to the deadly stabbing have not been released yet. FOX4 will update this story as more details are confirmed.