Replay: Pres. Trump delivers speech in KC to national conference of law enforcement officials

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Trump was in Kansas City on Friday to give a speech at the Westin at Crown Center for the Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference. The event is for law enforcement officials to learn about new strategies and techniques for fighting crime.

While most days of the Trump administration are known for their relentless pace of news, Friday has been and will be particularly busy. Before departing Washington, the president announced he’s nominating William Barr to succeed Jeff Sessions as Attorney General. It’s fitting that Pres. Trump chooses a day where he addresses the nation’s top law enforcement officers to announce his nominee for the nation’s chief law enforcement officer.

He also says he’ll nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, filling the void left by Nikki Haley.

In other news out of the White House, CNN reports that John Kelly’s days are numbered as chief of staff, he’s reportedly stepping down as early as this weekend.

And in further news from Washington, former FBI Director James Comey is testifying in private before two House committees, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller is making new court filings related to former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen in the Russia investigation.

FOX4 will have a full recap of the day’s events during evening newscasts and throughout the day on fox4kc.com.