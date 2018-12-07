Students support teacher needing kidney transplant

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Students at Benton High School are working to give their teacher an extra hand with his medical bills.

Andy McEachron teaches high school art and was diagnosed with kidney failure late last year. Now McEachron’s health has declined to the point he will need a kidney transplant.

Shortly after his students noticed his pain and realized the severity of his condition, they started a GoFundMe page to help cover his traveling costs for treatment.

Sophomore Sydney Brown said McEachron always makes students feel noticed and appreciated in the classroom by making an effort to talk to each student.

“He likes it when everyone feels comfortable in the classroom. He doesn’t like it when people are off on their own; if you are he goes over there and helps you, and talks to you and makes you laugh,” Brown said to KQTV in St. Joseph. “He is the person the makes Benton, Benton.”

Senior Jacob Berten said McEachron relates to his students and shows interest in helping them grow as artists and as people.

“He relates everything back to us. He just tries his hardest to bring the best out of us,” Berten said. “He is an important person here, everyone looks up to him and cares about him and respects him.”

McEachron’s students said despite his friendly personality,he doesn’t like the extra attention the fundraiser has brought, but is grateful for the kind gesture from his students.

“I want him to know that we are all here for him and that he has supporters through all of us no matter what’s going on and that we all care about what’s going on in his life,”Senior Kartyr Bigham said.

The students have raised over $500 since starting the GoFundMe page on Wednesday, and are hoping to raise $2,000 before the end of the year. To make a donation to McEachron’s GoFundMe click here.