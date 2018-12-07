Towing in effect early Friday morning around Crown Center with president’s arrival imminent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- President Donald Trump is visiting Kansas City on Friday to speak at the Project Safe Neighborhoods conference at the Westin at Crown Center. As with every presidential visit, traffic will be restricted in the area, and you're advised not to even try parking on streets around Crown Center unless you want to be towed.

FOX4's Kathy Quinn reports towing began in the Crown Center area at 7 a.m. sharp, don't expect to be able to park on main streets in the area until at least 2 p.m. until the president has departed.

As far as road closures and detours are concerned, Grand Avenue from 22nd to 25th, Main Street from 20th to Memorial and Pershing from Grand to Kessler will all be closed as part of security.

