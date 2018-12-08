Female juvenile taken to hospital after shots fired at the Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired Saturday night in the Country Club Plaza.

Off duty officers in the area reported hearing shots fired just before 6:30 p.m. Reports were also being received by 911 callers of a shooting at 47th and Jefferson, near the parking garages.

KCPD said they found one female juvenile who appeared to have been shot while inside a vehicle. Her injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

Police said they have very little suspect information at this time and the circumstances of what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Authorities have blocked off an area where the shooting occurred while they investigate. Police say it is not believed there is still an active threat to the public.

Officers and detectives are working to gather more information at this time and finding the suspect or suspects.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.