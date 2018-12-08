2 people found stabbed near 26th and Denver in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after finding two people stabbed Saturday night.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to the area of 26th and Denver, just west of Van Brunt Blvd. and found two people stabbed.

Police tell FOX4 one of the victims is in serious condition and the other has non-life threatening injuries.

KCPD said they may have one or two people possibly connected to the stabbing that they are talking to.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the stabbing.