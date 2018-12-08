Authorities investigating after 2 family pets killed in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after two dogs were killed in the southeast part of the county this week.

The sheriff’s office said Odin and MJ, the two dogs pictured above, were family pets and were killed this week by an unknown person or persons.

“Because the investigation is ongoing, we can’t provide too much additional information,” the sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page Saturday morning. “We’re trying to figure out exactly what happened and why.”

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the deaths of these two dogs to contact them at 785-841-0007 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.