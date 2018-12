KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a missing person not seen since last Wednesday.

Police said Roosevelt Riley was last seen on Dec. 5 in the area of 63rd and Woodland.

Riley has a heart condition, according to police, and family is concerned for his welfare.

Police are asking anyone with information to call KCPD at 816-234-5136.

