KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say they’re trying to determine how a man was injured Saturday night at 6th & Central in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD said the man was found lying in the street shortly before 9 p.m. and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear at this time whether the man was struck by a vehicle or how the injuries occurred.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.