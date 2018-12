MERRIAM, Kan. — Merriam police say they are looking for 15-year-old Preston Ladd, who has not been seen since Friday afternoon.

Police say he has brown hair and stands 5’3″ and was last seen at Shawnee Mission North High School.

Anyone with information are asked to call 913-782-0720.

Missing juvenile. Preston Ladd -15 year old, 5'3" brown hair. Last seen at SMN HS yesterday afternoon. Call 913-782-0720 with info. Merriam PD is reporting agency. pic.twitter.com/Cxw5vsehL3 — Merriam Police (@MerriamPolice) December 8, 2018