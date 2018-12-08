Police investigating after man, woman found dead inside Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a home early Saturday morning.

Officers were sent to a house near 29th and Monroe St. just after 12:30 a.m. on an unknown medical call.

When officers arrived to the house they found two adults inside suffering from unknown injuries. EMS responded and pronounced both the man and woman dead at the scene.

Police say the deaths are being investigated as homicides.

The names of the victims and details of the deaths had not been released.

Detectives are working to gather more information.

Anyone with any information is asked to call TIPS hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS or the Homicide unit directly at 234-5043.