Suspect charged in Raymore deadly stabbing

RAYMORE, Mo. — A 41-year-old man has been charged in the deadly stabbing of a Raymore man.

John W. Adams, of Raymore, was charged Saturday with first degree murder in the stabbing death of 44-year-old Brian A. Kile, also from Raymore.

Deputies responded to a home near the intersection of 164th and N. Jerry around 4:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call about a disturbance in progress. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the caller stated that her estranged husband entered the home by breaking a window and was fighting with Kile. The callter reported that during the fight Kile was stabbed with a knife and Adams left the scene in a vehicle.

Kile was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Authorities located Adams just after 6:30 Friday night at a home in the 7000 block of E. 160th in Belton, Mo. The sheriff’s office reports he was taken into custody without incident.

He is being held at the Cas County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

