Chiefs lose Ware, Hill to 2nd-quarter injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware has hurt his right shoulder, after taking a shot from Baltimore safety Eric Weddle along the sideline in the closing minutes of the first half.

Ware caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes and turned it into a 31-yard gain. He landed hard on his shoulder and immediately reached for his collarbone. Ware took over the starting job after Kareem Hunt was released just over a week ago.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill also limped into the locker room ahead of the rest of the Chiefs, with time still on the clock. The Chiefs drove in position for a field goal by Harrison Butker to take a 17-10 lead on the Ravens at the half.