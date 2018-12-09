Kansas City police investigating after 2 people shot early Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after two people were shot early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened just before 5 a.m. near 70th and South Benton Avenue. One victim, a male, was inside a house with his girlfriend and several others.

A female suspect and the victim’s girlfriend got into an argument that the police say the victim ultimately stopped. The suspect, still upset, grabbed a gun and shot the victim twice in the lower chest. He is listed in stable condition at this time.

The suspect arrived at a local hospital also suffering from at least one gun shot wound, according to police. She is listed in serious but stable condition. It is unknown at this time who shot her.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.