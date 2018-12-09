Kansas City teen charged in $10,000 cell phone robbery scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City teen is facing charges for his role in an alleged cell phone robbery scheme.

D’Angelo Fisher, 19, is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

On December 3, officers arrived at the At&T store in the 8400 block of State Line Road on a reported armed robbery. Workers at the store said they had been robbed at gunpoint when a teenager entered the store and faked interest in a buying a cell phone.

Store employees then took the suspect to the back of the store where he was able to fill a backpack with Apple iPhone Xs and Xs Max’s. The reported total value of the stolen cell phones was over $10,000.

The next day, another At&T store was robbed in Raytown on 350 Highway. Police conducted a car stop near 79th and Wallace in Kansas City and found a teen they believed matched the description of the robbery suspect.

Police were able to identify the suspect as a juvenile, whose name was not released in court documents because of his age. According to court documents, D’Angelo Fisher was also in the car and investigators found two stolen cell phones in a backpack under his seat.

When he was questioned, Fisher allegedly told police that he participated in both robberies as the getaway driver and said that he was paid $130 for his role in the first robbery. He also admitted to allegedly helping pick out the Raytown location as the place for the next robbery.