Metro man with brain injury talks recovery and special friendship with Chiefs player

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs laced up their kicks for charity in Sunday's game against the Ravens.

For "My Cause, My Cleats" day more than 800 NFL players, including 18 from the Chiefs showcased some fancy footwork for their favorite causes. Chiefs Center Mitch Morse wore cleats for the Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City, and that is special to James McGinnis and his family.

James was injured playing football for Olathe East in 2014. As a result, he and Morse have become friends. Morse has a younger brother who has also suffered a traumatic brain injury.

James said he is recovering, and he believes the Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl this year. In fact, after every game for every touchdown the Chiefs score, McGinnis does a pullup. Last week, he had to do 51.

FOX4's Carey Wickersham spoke to James about his recovery, his friendship with Morse, and his bulging biceps from all those pull ups.