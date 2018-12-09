Nebraska tourism guide mistakenly features Kansas City picture

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s newest state travel guide mistakenly features a picture of a Christmas celebration at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a production error allowed the picture of the Kansas City station to be used instead of Union Station in Omaha.

A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Tourism Commission Erin Lenz says the two historic train stations look similar, and staff members who proofed the guide didn’t catch the error before 200,000 copies were printed.

The publication cost $94,000 to print and another $84,000 to distribute.

The Durham Museum occupies Omaha’s Union Station. Museum spokeswoman Jessica Brummer says she figures everyone makes mistakes sometimes, and the error probably earned the Durham some free publicity in Kansas City.