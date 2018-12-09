Police identify man, woman found dead inside Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have now identified the man and woman found dead inside a Kansas City home early Saturday morning.

KCPD identified the two victims Sunday as 35-year-old Fernando L. Howard and 36-year-old Shaketa Payne.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to a house near 29th and Monroe St. on an unknown medical call.

When officers arrived to the house they found Howard and Payne inside suffering from unknown injuries. EMS responded and pronounced them both deceased at the scene.

Police said the deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call TIPS hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS or the Homicide unit directly at 234-5043.