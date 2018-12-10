1 person killed in early morning house fire near 44th and Mersington Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials are investigating after one person was killed following a house fire early Monday morning.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the house fire around 6 a.m. in the area of 44th and Mersington Ave.

KCFD had the fire out within about 20 minutes.

Upon initial investigation, no bodies were found within the home. However, near where the fire started a body was found obscured by the fire debris.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KCFD said they are also investigating due to the victim being found. They have not been identified at this time.

