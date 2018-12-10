10,000 people potentially impacted by cyber attack on Topeka utility website

TOPEKA, Kan. — As many as 10,000 people could be impacted following a data break on the City of Topeka’s utility website.

The city said on their website that on the afternoon of Dec. 7, they were notified as their utility billing system software vendor Central Square that Topeka has been a potential victim of a cyber attack.

This potential data breach has not been confirmed at this time, according to the city.

Central Square has turned over their information to a forensics investigator to confirm the potential breach of the City of Topeka Utility Billing Payment System,” the city went on to say.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, the City of Topeka Information Technology team went through the data breach system and did not see any malicious activity.

“As a potential victim of a cyber-attack, the City of Topeka wants to keep our costumers information safe and city Information Technology staff worked with the software vendor on December 7 to transition the current online Utility Billing Payment System to a more secure platform as advised by the software vendor.”

The city said local law enforcement and the FBI have been notified about the potential cyber attack.

The data breach occurred between Oct. 31 and Dec. 7, according to the city.

The data breach would affect any City of Topeka Utilities customer who made a one-time payment or set up autopay during this time. E-checks and customers who set up autopay before Oct. 31 will not be affected.

The City of Topeka is strongly recommending, as a precautionary measure, people who make credit card or debit card transactions using the online Utility Billing Payment System between Oct. 31 and Dec. 7 to contact their credit card issuer for advice related to the potential exposure of their credit card information.

A letter is being sent out to customers whose information has potentially been impacted.

You can find more information on how to respond to a data breach HERE.