× Argument leads to shooting, one man killed inside Kansas City home, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed Monday night after a fight inside a Kansas City home, police say.

KCPD spokesman Darin Snapp said police were called around 8:30 p.m. Monday to a home near 46th and Chelsea. When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-40s inside the home. A short time later, he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the victim and another man were arguing when the suspect shot the man. Police said the suspect fled from the scene and they are now searching for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.