Car flips, crashes into restaurant supply store in West Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured Monday night after a car flipped onto its hood and collided with a building in Kansas City’s West Bottoms.

Police and firefighters responded to the single vehicle crash around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Restaurant Depot, located at 1500 West 12th Street. Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

No one inside the building was injured, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.