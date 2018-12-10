Car Santa surprises two metro women in need with new vehicles just before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's that time of year where Car Santa is surprising dozens of people in the metro with much-needed transportation.

On Monday, FOX4's Kathy Quinn, 101 the Fox and Car Santa Terry Franz got to surprise Nona Burnett a few days early. Burnett has sickle cell anemia, and not having transportation made getting to doctor's appointments and treatments difficult.

And when Franz learned Pony Williams, the selfless woman who nominated Burnett for the car, didn't have one of her own either, he decided to surprise her with a car, too!

They'll get to take home their new cars on Dec. 21, when the Car Santa will surprise dozens of others. FOX4 will be there for the big event.

See both big surprises in the videos above and below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video